Corbin Carroll Joins Unique History with Special Performance on Sunday
The Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Atlanta Braves 6-4 on Sunday afternoon at Chase Field, moving to 15-13 on the season.
The loss dropped the Braves to 12-15. Arizona is in fourth place in the highly-competitive National League West, while the Braves are in fourth in the also-competitive National League East.
Josh Naylor went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs in the win, while Corbin Carroll went 2-for-4 with two triples and a run scored. Defensively, he also threw out a runner at the plate in the top of the first inning, preventing an Atlanta run.
His unique effort made some rare baseball history, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:
This is the third time Corbin Carroll has had a triple and an OF assist in the same inning in his career, tied for most since at least 1974, with:
Gene Richards
Mickey Rivers
Tony Gwynn
After a down year in 2024, Carroll is back to his usual self in 2025. The National League's Rookie of the Year in 2023, Carroll is hitting .308 with nine homers, 23 RBIs and five stolen bases. He's also carrying a .376 on-base percentage.
Lifetime, he's a .262 hitter with 60 home runs.
The Diamondbacks are off on Monday for a travel day, and they will start a tough series with the red-hot New York Mets on Tuesday.
New York is 19-9 and in first place in the National League East entering play on Monday. The Diamondbacks will send veteran lefty Eduardo Rodriguez to the mound in the opener. He's 1-2 with a 4.40 ERA.
