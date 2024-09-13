Detroit Tigers Ace Ties Franchise Legend in Team Strikeout History
The Detroit Tigers suffered a brutal loss on Thursday, falling to the Colorado Rockies 4-2 at Comerica Park. The loss puts the Tigers at 75-72 and drops them to 3.5 games back of the Minnesota Twins in the American League wild card race.
At this point in the season, a playoff-hopeful team cannot be dropping games to the lowly Rockies, especially when they have their ace on the mound.
Presumptive American League Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal went 6.0 strong innings. He surrendered just one run on four hits. He walked none and struck out six. For the year, he's 16-4 through 29 starts. He's got a pristine 2.50 ERA, was named to the All-Star team and has struck out 214 batters in 180.0 innings.
With the 214 strikeouts, he's also tied a franchise legend in team history.
Per @StatsCentre:
Most strikeouts in a season by a left handed pitcher:
308- Mickey Lolich (1971)
275- Hal Newhouser (1946)
271- Lolich (1969)
250- Lolich (1972)
238- Matt Boyd (2019)
230- Lolich (1970)
226- Lolich ('65)
214- Tarik Skubal (2024 via 6 in 6 IP today vs COL)
214- Lolich ('73)
The 84-year-old Lolich spent 16 years in the big leagues with the Tigers and San Diego Padres. He went 217-191 with a 3.44 ERA and was a three-time All-Star. He led the Major Leagues in wins with 25 back in 1971. He also helped Detroit win the 1968 World Series.
The Tigers will be back in action on Friday night when they take on the Baltimore Orioles at 6:40 p.m. ET.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.