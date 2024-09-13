Detroit Tigers Ace Ties Franchise Legend in Team Strikeout History

Most strikeouts in a season by a @tigers left handed pitcher:

308- Mickey Lolich (1971)

275- Hal Newhouser (1946)

271- Lolich (1969)

250- Lolich (1972)

238- Matt Boyd (2019)

230- Lolich (1970)

226- Lolich ('65)

214- Tarik Skubal (2024 via 6 in 6 IP today vs COL)

214- Lolich ('73) pic.twitter.com/51B5r63ZOS