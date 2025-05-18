Fastball

Detroit Tigers' Former No. 1 Overall Pick Makes Rare History of Last Quarter Century

Spencer Torkelson, who has been up-and-down in his career so far, hit his 12th home run of the season on Saturday afternoon, accounting for some rare team history of the last 25 years.

Brady Farkas

Detroit Tigers first base Spencer Torkelson (20) celebrates scoring a run in the third inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on May 8.
The Detroit Tigers lost 2-1 against the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday afternoon at Rogers Centre. Despite the loss, the Tigers are 30-16 and own the top spot in the American League Central entering play on Sunday.

Spencer Torkelson accounted for the only offense in Saturday's loss, going 1-for-3 with a home run, his 12th of the season.

The former No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft out of Arizona State, Torkelson is hitting .238 with the 12 homers, 35 RBIs and a .346 on-base percentage. His output has also put him in a rare class of team history over the last quarter century, according to Tigers PR:

Since the start of 2000, just five Tigers have 12+ home runs in the team's first 46 games of a season.

Spencer Torkelson (12, 2025)
Víctor Martínez (12, 2014)
Miguel Cabrera (14, 2013)
Brandon Inge (12, 2009)
Magglio Ordóñez (12, 2007)

It's been an up-and-down career for the 25-year-old Torkelson. He hit 31 homers in 2023 but only played 92 games in 2024, spending some time in Triple-A. He finished with just a .219 average and 10 homers, but appears to have rediscovered some things this year.

Lifetime, he's a .223 hitter with 61 homers.

The Tigers and Blue Jays will play again on Sunday afternoon with first pitch coming at 1:37 p.m. ET. Jackson Jobe will take the ball for Detroit while veteran right-hander Jose Berrios is on the hill for Toronto.

Jobe has gone 3-0 early on with a 4.32 ERA. Berrios is 1-1 with a 4.33.

Published
