Detroit Tigers Pitcher Jack Flaherty Extends Historic Strikeout-to-Walk Run

Jack Flaherty has 100 K and 11 BB through 13 starts.



He’s the 7th P ever with 100+ K & 11 or fewer BB through the first 13 starts of a season, joining Jacob deGrom & Gerrit Cole (2021), Clayton Kershaw (2016), David Price (2014), Johan Santana (2005) and Curt Schilling (2002).