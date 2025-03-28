Detroit Tigers Slugger Spencer Torkelson Makes Never-Before-Seen Opening Day History
Spencer Torkelson saw his production drop off a cliff in 2024, to the point where the Detroit Tigers even demoted the once-promising slugger to Triple-A for over two months.
Looking to put those struggles behind him, the former No. 1 overall pick opened the 2025 with a historic performance at the plate.
Torkelson scratched and clawed his way onto the Detroit Tigers' Opening Day roster this spring, earning the starting designated hitter spot for Thursday's season-opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 25-year-old slugger showed maturity in his very first plate appearance, drawing a five-pitch walk against two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell.
After drawing two more walks in the fourth and fifth innings, Torkelson finally belted a solo home run in the top of the seventh. And when he represented the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth, Torkelson worked a seven-pitch walk to reach base safely.
Even though the Tigers lost 5-4, the end result was no fault of Torkelson, who finished 1-for-1 with two runs and four walks.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, Torkelson's four walks are tied for the most by one player on Opening Day since 1901. Among the 15 instances of a player achieving that feat, Torkelson is the only one to also hit a home run in the same game.
Torkelson hit .203 with a .604 OPS and -1.4 WAR as a rookie in 2022, two years after he was drafted out of Arizona State. He really broke out in 2023, batting .233 with 31 home runs, 94 RBIs, a .758 OPS and a 1.0 WAR across 159 games.
In 92 games last season, though, Torkelson hit .219 with 10 home runs, 37 RBIs, a .669 OPS and a 0.3 WAR. He was in the minors through most of June and July before rejoining the Tigers in time for their playoff push in mid-August.
Torkelson is certainly off to a better start here in 2025, inspiring hope that he could return to his upward trajectory.
The Tigers and Dodgers are set to resume their series Friday at 10:10 p.m. ET.
Related MLB Stories
- ABREU'S HISTORIC HOMERS: Red Sox outfielder Wilyer Abreu. CLICK HERE
- ADLEY KEEPS MASHING: Adley Rutschman added to his illustrious Opening Day resume on Thursday, blasting two home runs in the Orioles' 12-2 win over the Blue Jays. CLICK HERE
- GORE RACKS UP PUNCHOUTS: MacKenzie Gore struck out 13 Phillies in 6.0 innings of work on Opening Day, placing the Nationals ace alone atop the MLB record books. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.