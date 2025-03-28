Baltimore Orioles Catcher Adley Rutschman Stays Historically Hot on Opening Day
Adley Rutschman entered Thursday with a pretty solid Opening Day track record to his name.
The Baltimore Orioles catcher took things to a whole new level in 2025.
Rutschman got the ball rolling with a 436-foot solo home run in the top of the first inning before adding a single in the third. After striking out in the fifth and flying out in the sixth, Rutschman capped off the afternoon with a two-run homer in the eighth.
Through three career appearances on Opening Day, Rutschman has now reached safely 12 times. That is good for the most in MLB history in a player's first three Opening Day games, per MLB.com's Sarah Langs, passing Adam Lind and Corey Patterson.
Rutschman's 10 Opening Day hits are tied with Don Baylor for the most by any player through three appearances.
In 148 games last season, Rutschman hit .250 with 19 home runs, 79 RBI, a .709 OPS and a 3.4 WAR. From June 30 on, though, he hit .190 with a .555 OPS.
Rutschman is a two-time All-Star at the age of 27, and if his performance Thursday is any sign, he is bound to represent Baltimore in the Midsummer Classic again in 2025.
The Orioles and Blue Jays resume their season-opening series Friday at 7:07 p.m. ET.
Related MLB Stories
- BERRÍOS BATTERED AROUND: José Berríos had a performance to forget against the Orioles on Thursday, as the Blue Jays ace gave up 9 hits, 6 runs and 3 homers in 5.0 innings. CLICK HERE
- GORE RACKS UP PUNCHOUTS: MacKenzie Gore struck out 13 Phillies in 6.0 innings of work on Opening Day, placing the Nationals ace alone atop the MLB record books. CLICK HERE
- WELLS BLASTS HISTORIC HR: Austin Wells, who became the first catcher ever to bat leadoff for the Yankees on Thursday, made additional history by hitting a solo homer in his first at-bat of 2025. CLICK HERE
