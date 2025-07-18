Detroit Tigers' Tarik Skubal in Incredibly Historic Group as Second Half Begins
After winning the American League Cy Young Award last season, Detroit Tigers' ace Tarik Skubal could be headed for a repeat victory.
He heads into the second half of the campaign at 10-3 with a 2.23 ERA. He's struck out 153 in 121.0 innings, and he's in a very impressive group in baseball history, per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
140+ strikeouts and fewer than 20 walks in first 19 starts of season, last 125 seasons:
2025 Tarik Skubal (153, 16 BB)
2016 Clayton Kershaw (162, 10)
2015 Max Scherzer (158, 15)
2014 Clayton Kershaw (163, 19)
2002 Curt Schilling (186, 13)
As evidenced above, Skubal's control has been impeccable, as he's walked only 16. He started the All-Star Game on Tuesday night for his efforts. It was his second All-Star appearance in as many years.
Now 28 years old, he's asserted himself as the most dominant pitcher in the American League. A free agent after next season, the Tigers will likely look to lock him up long-term in the offseason, but it's unclear just how much money he will cost. Max Fried's eight-year, $218 million deal could be a comparison, but Fried is older, and had more injury concerns than Skubal does.
For now, Skubal will focus on trying to get the Tigers to the World Series. The best team in the American League in the first half, they are 59-38 and leading the American League Central. They'll be back in action on Friday night against the Texas Rangers with first pitch coming at 8:05 p.m. ET.
Related MLB Stories
TITO 2K: Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona won the 2,000th game of his career on Sunday and the baseball world poured in with congratulations. CLICK HERE:
DIFFICULT SCHEDULE REMAINING: The Cincinnati Reds are battling, just 2.5 games back in the National League wild card race, but they have the toughest schedule remaining in the second half. CLICK HERE:
EASY PICKINGS: On the other side, which playoff contender has the easiest schedule remaining? CLICK HERE: