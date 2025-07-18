Detroit Tigers' Tarik Skubal in Incredibly Historic Group as Second Half Begins

140+ strikeouts and fewer than 20 walks in first 19 starts of season, last 125 seasons:



2025 Tarik Skubal (153, 16 BB)

2016 Clayton Kershaw (162, 10)

2015 Max Scherzer (158, 15)

2014 Clayton Kershaw (163, 19)

2002 Curt Schilling (186, 13)