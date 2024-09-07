Detroit Tigers Tarik Skubal Part of Illustrious List in Team History in 2024
The Detroit Tigers lost a crusher to the Oakland Athletics on Friday night, dropping a 13-inning affair by a score of 7-6. The loss moves the Tigers to 71-71 and they are now 5.5 games back in the American League wild card race.
Though he didn't factor into the decision, Tigers lefty and Cy Young favorite Tarik Skubal put together another excellent start on the mound. In 5.2 innings, he allowed just two earned runs. He did allow a rare nine hits, but walked none and struck out seven. He is 16-4 this season with a 2.53 ERA. He's now struck out 208 batters in 174.0 innings.
Those numbers have him on an incredible list in Tigers team history, as @StatsCentre pointed out before the game:
Authoring an AL Cy Young worthy 2024 to this point, Tarik Skubal takes to the mound for tonight's @Tigers game vs the Athletics having topped 200 strikeouts already. With his ERA now down near 2.50, he currently holds the 6th best such mark on this list of flamethrowers with DET
His ERA went from 2.51 to 2.53 in the effort, but he still retains the sixth spot, just ahead of Anibal Sanchez from 2013.
The 27-year-old Skubal was injured for the first half of last year and has come back to look like the best pitcher in the American League.
The Tigers will play the Athletics again on Saturday afternoon with first pitch coming at 4:07 p.m. ET. Left-hander Brant Hurter will pitch for Detroit against Brady Basso.
