Elly De La Cruz is Already Close to Tying Impressive Mark in Cincinnati Reds History
The Cincinnati Reds beat the Miami Marlins 10-4 on Thursday night in Miami to move to 56-59 on the season.
It's been a disappointing year for the Reds, but perhaps they can mount one last charge to make the end of the season interesting. They are just 5.0 games back in the National League wild card race, but there are five other teams ahead of them.
That said, the Reds have immense talent in the form of Elly De La Cruz, Jonathan India, Jeimer Candelario, Spencer Steer and Noelvi Marte, so they just may be able to wrestle together some more wins to help the cause.
Speaking of De La Cruz, he continues to impact the game in multiple different ways for Cincinnati. He went 3-for-5 with two runs scored, a walk and a stolen base in this win. It was his 59th steal of the year, which leads all of baseball.
According to @StatsCentre, he's already closing in on some incredible franchise history and he hasn't even finished his second year.
Most games of at least 1 stolen base and 3 hits by a @Reds player in MLB's modern era (1900-):
11- Dave Collins (1980)
10- Elly De La Cruz (2024 via 1 SBs & 3 singles tonight)
9- Cy Seymour (1905)
8- Dick Harley (1901)
8- Bobby Tolan (1970)
8- Tolan (1972)
8- Billy Hatcher (1990)
De La Cruz has some of the best tools in all of baseball and he puts them on display nightly. He's hitting .269 this year with the 59 stolen bases, 20 homers and 50 RBI.
The Reds will begin a new series on Friday night when they take on the Milwaukee Brewers at 8:10 p.m. ET.
