Elly De La Cruz is Already Close to Tying Impressive Mark in Cincinnati Reds History

Most games of at least 1 stolen base and 3 hits by a @Reds player in MLB's modern era (1900-):

11- Dave Collins (1980)

10- Elly De La Cruz (2024 via 1 SBs & 3 singles tonight)

9- Cy Seymour (1905)

8- Dick Harley (1901)

8- Bobby Tolan (1970)

8- Tolan (1972)

8- Billy Hatcher (1990)