Elly De La Cruz Moves Up Elite List in Cincinnati Reds Team History

With another stolen base on Thursday, Cincinnati Reds' speedster Elly De La Cruz found himself in the midst of an impressive list in team history.

Brady Farkas

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) returns to the dugout after scoring on a Spencer Steer double in the fifth inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park on Tuesday, June 25, 2024. The Pirates won the second game of the series, 9-5.
Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) returns to the dugout after scoring on a Spencer Steer double in the fifth inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park on Tuesday, June 25, 2024. The Pirates won the second game of the series, 9-5. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY
The Cincinnati Reds throttled the St. Louis Cardinals 11-4 on Thursday night at Busch Stadium. With the win, the Reds are trying to get back into the playoff race at 38-43. The Cardinals, who have been hot lately, dropped to 41-39.

It was a big game for the Reds, who welcomed back top prospect Noelvi Marte from his 80-game PED suspension. He went 3-for-5 in his season debut and could provide some much-needed firepower to the offense.

Furthermore, Elly De La Cruz went 3-for-5 with a triple and a stolen base. As a result of his big night, he found himself in the midst of a great list in team history.

Per @StatsCentre on social media:

Most steals by a player through their team's first 81 games of a season in the modern era of MLB (1900-):
41- Billy Hamilton (2015)
40- Dave Collins (1980)
40- Eric Davis (1986)
38- Elly De La Cruz (2024)
37- Bob Bescher (1910)
37- Joe Morgan (1974)
37- Deion Sanders (1997)

De La Cruz has the most stolen bases in all of baseball, but his pace has actually cooled. He was on a 100-stolen base pace earlier this season but as his bat petered off, so did his chances to take bags. That said, he's still on pace for nearly 80 stolen bases this year.

De La Cruz is hitting .255 while posting an .816 OPS. He's got 14 homers, 36 RBI and the 38 steals.

The Reds and Cardinals will play again on Friday night with first pitch coming at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Frankie Montas (CIN) pitches against Andre Pallante (STL).

