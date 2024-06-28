Elly De La Cruz Moves Up Elite List in Cincinnati Reds Team History

Most steals by a @Reds player through their team's first 81 games of a season in the modern era of MLB (1900-):

41- Billy Hamilton (2015)

40- Dave Collins (1980)

40- Eric Davis (1986)

38- Elly De La Cruz (2024)

37- Bob Bescher (1910)

37- Joe Morgan (1974)

37- Deion Sanders (1997)