Former Boston Red Sox World Champion Closing in on History in Independent League
Former Boston Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. is closing in some history with the Long Island Ducks of the Independent Atlantic League.
Per Michael Pfaff, the President of the Ducks, on social media:
Jackie Bradley, Jr’s 7th inning opposite field single today extends his hitting streak to 24 games, one shy of @LIDucks club record (25, Mel Stocker, 2006). He’s currently hitting .393 with 10 HR in 145 AB entering the game.
There were rumors this past offseason that Bradley Jr. had retired, but he evidently disposed of those by continuing his career with the Ducks.
Part of the 2018 World Series title team, Bradley Jr. spent part of nine seasons with the Red Sox. In addition to being a World Series champ, he was also an All-Star (2016) and a Gold Glover (2018).
But in addition to his time with Boston, he had cameos for the Toronto Blue Jays, Milwaukee Brewers and Kansas City Royals. He appeared in 134 games for the Brewers in 2021, 91 for the Red Sox and 40 for the Jays in 2022 and 43 for the Royals in 2023 before being let go.
Always a streaky hitter, Bradley Jr. is a lifetime .225 hitter with a .303 on-base percentage. He hit a career-high 26 homers back in 2016. Now 34 years old, he's likely still a good defender who offers plus speed and good experience, but time is running out on getting major league opportunity this year.
For now, he'll focus on tying and breaking Ducks history.
