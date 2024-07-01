Former Batting Champion Tim Anderson Finishes June with Historically Wild Month
The Miami Marlins lost to the Philadelphia Phillies 7-6 on Sunday afternoon to continue what has been a dreadful season. After making the playoffs a year ago, Miami has been besieged by pitching injuries and is now 30-54. Along with the Chicago White Sox and Colorado Rockies, they will be knocking on the door of the No. 1 pick in the 2025 MLB Draft.
Tim Anderson also went 0-for-5 on Sunday to put the wraps on what is one of the weirdest months in all of baseball history.
Per @OptaSTATS:
Tim Anderson finished June 2024 with 20 hits while not recording a walk or extra-base hit.
The only other MLB player since 1901 to record a single calendar month with 20+ hits, 0 BB & 0 XBH was Ivey Wingo in September 1914 (20 H).
Anderson signed a one-year deal with the Marlins over the offseason and has continued the regression he showed in 2023 with the White Sox. He's hitting just .214 with no home runs and nine RBI. A once prominent threat on the bases, the 31-year-old has only four steals and has posted a .463 OPS.
It's been a stunning fall for Anderson, who just a few years ago was one of the most valuable players in the game. A two-time All-Star, Anderson won a batting title (.335) in the 2019 season. He also hit over .300 in 2020, 2021 and 2022 before hitting just .245 in 2023 with Chicago.
He received MVP votes in the 2020 season as well. He hit double-digit home runs in five straight seasons from 2017-2021 but has just seven in the last two-plus seasons.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.