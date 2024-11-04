Gold Glover Carlos Santana Makes Proclamation on His Future as He Nears Awesome History
On Sunday night, first baseman Carlos Santana picked up his first career Gold Glove Award. He won the award as a member of the Minnesota Twins but is now a free agent after his one-year deal expired.
At the age of 38, it was recently reported that Santana wants to play three or four more years, meaning he's got plenty of time to pick up more accolades and career highlights.
Jon Morosi of MLB Network had the report on social media:
Free agent Carlos Santana, 38, is looking to play for another three or four seasons, his agent, Ulises Cabrera, told me today.
Santana just won his first career Gold Glove at first base, and he’s coming off his highest OPS (.749) since 2019.
Santana just finished his 15th year in the big leagues with the Cleveland franchise, the Kansas City Royals, the Philadelphia Phillies, the Seattle Mariners, the Pittsburgh Pirates, Milwaukee Brewers and Twins.
In addition to his glove, he also provided value at the plate this season. He hit .238 with 23 homers and 71 RBI. Lifetime, he's got 324 homers and is a .242 hitter. He made the All-Star Game with Cleveland back in 2019. He should have no problem finding a new home in 2025, either.
And he's closing in some special history, according to "Fuzzy" from Underdog Fantasy.
Carlos Santana is 7-2B/122-BB away from becoming the 18th player in history to have 400-2B/300-HR/1400-BB
The last 5 guys to do that?
Chipper Jones
Jim Thome
Gary Sheffield
Frank Thomas
Barry Bonds
Santana walked 65 times in each of the last two years, meaning if he keeps up that place, he'd those thresholds in the 2026 season.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.