Here's How Shohei Ohtani's Magnum Opus Measures Up to the Best Games in MLB History

Now what if I told you this somehow isn’t even the most War Shohei Ohtani has ever had in a day because on June 27th, 2023 he did this:



At the plate: 3-3, 2 HR, 2 RBI, 1 BB

On the mound: 6.1 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 10 K’s



0.8 War in a single day. https://t.co/H9AhoQEZCR pic.twitter.com/vCdiyRlneq