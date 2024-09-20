Sports World Reacts to Historic Day For Los Angeles Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani
On Thursday, Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers became the first player in baseball history to record 50 homers and 50 stolen bases in a single season. Ohtani went 6-for-6 with three home runs and two stolen bases as the Dodgers whitewashed the Miami Marlins 20-4.
Ohtani is truly a one-of-a-kind player, who now has 51 homers and 51 steals for the season. He's absolutely lived up to the 10-year, $700 million deal the Dodgers gave him last offseason - and he hasn't even pitched all season. He's hitting .294 with 120 RBI (he had 10 on Thursday) and is ticketed for his third MVP Award in four years.
Once Ohtani had gone 50/50, some of sports biggest stars took to social media to weigh in.
From NBA star Karl Anthony-Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves, who was impressed at Ohtani's overall stat line:
This is an unreal stat line
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who used to play baseball in college at Texas Tech, said it was Insane!!!
Los Angeles Lakers legend and NBA champion LeBron James also commented:
THIS GUY IS UNREAL!!!! WOWZERS
Former major league star Jose Canseco, who once went 40/40 in a season:
35 years ago I created the 40/40 club
Shohei Ohtani created the 50/50 club tonight
Congratulations to him
Per ESPN NFL Insider FIeld Yates:
History for Shohei Ohtani
The founding member of the 50/50 club
Legend
In addition to history, Ohtani's big day also helped the Dodgers clinch a playoff spot. It will be the first time that Ohtani has played in the playoffs.
