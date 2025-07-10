Boston Red Sox Pitcher Lucas Giolito Extends Historic Streak With Another Gem
When Lucas Giolito got rung up for seven runs in 1.2 innings against the Los Angeles Angels on June 4, it seemed like the veteran's best days were firmly behind him.
The 30-year-old former All-Star, who missed the entire 2024 campaign recovering from elbow surgery, was sitting at a 6.42 ERA through his first seven outings with the Boston Red Sox. Even with three quality starts under his belt to that point, the bad was heavily outweighing the good.
Giolito bounced back with 6.0 scoreless innings against the Tampa Bay Rays on June 10, though, and he hasn't looked back since. The right-hander took the mound again Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, lasting 6.0 innings without giving up a run.
Over his last six starts, Giolito is 5-0 with a 0.70 ERA, 0.879 WHIP and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
According to the team's former director of media relations, J.P. Long, Giolito became just the fourth Red Sox pitcher since 1973 to throw 35.0 or more innings and with a 0.70 ERA or lower over a six-game span. Chris Sale did so most recently, achieving the feat in 2018, while Pedro Martinez and Roger Clemens are the only others to do after Luis Tiant in 1972.
Considering the company he is in, Giolito has more than played up to his $19 million over the past month. It remains to be seen if he can keep it up in the second half, however, or if he can reach the 140.0 innings required to flip his $14 million club option into a $19 million mutual option.
If he continues at his current pace, Giolito could finish the year with 144.2 innings pitched.
The Red Sox, coming off their sweep against the Rockies, have a four-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays set to get rolling Thursday. Giolito isn't lined up to start, so he won't be seen again until after the All-Star break.
