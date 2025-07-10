Lucas Giolito owns a 0.70 ERA over his last 6 starts (38.2 IP, 3 ER).



Most recent Red Sox to throw 35.0+ innings and record an ERA that low over a 6-game span:



Lucas Giolito (2025)

Chris Sale (2018)

Pedro Martinez (2002)

Roger Clemens (1990-91)

Luis Tiant (1972)