Most career multi-home run games among Cuban-born players in MLB history:

36- Jose Canseco

34- Rafael Palmeiro

22- Kendrys Morales

21- Yordan Alvarez (Via 2 homers in Sunday's 7-2 @astros win vs HOU)

20- Jose Abreu

18- Tony Oliva

17- Tony Perez

15- Yasmani Grandal

15- Jorge Soler pic.twitter.com/Cq6krrA9I4