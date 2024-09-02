Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez Moves Up Historic List With Latest Multi-Home Run Game
The Houston Astros completed a four-game sweep against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday, thanks in large part to a historic showing from Yordan Alvarez.
The power-hitting left fielder got Houston on the board with a leadoff home run in the fourth, pulling a curveball 369 feet to right. He stepped up to the plate again in the sixth and delivered a 404-foot solo homer to center, putting the Astros on top 4-1.
Houston went on to win 7-2, as Alvarez finished the day 2-for-4 with two homers.
As noted by TSN's StatsCentre, Alvarez now ranks fourth all-time among Cuban-born MLB players with 21 career multi-home runs games. He was previously tied for fourth with his former Astros teammate, José Abreu, who has 20.
Jose Canseco owns the record with 36 such performances, followed closely by Rafael Palmeiro with 34. Before Alvarez can challenge them, though, he needs to pass Kendrys Morales and his 22 multi-home run games.
Alvarez is batting .314 with 30 home runs, 73 RBI, a .971 OPS and a 4.9 WAR this season. He has six multi-home run performances so far in 2024, highlighted by his three-homer showing against the Philadelphia Phillies last Wednesday.
The 27-year-old was named an All-Star for the third consecutive season earlier this summer. After winning AL Rookie of the Year in 2019, Alvarez placed third in AL MVP voting in 2022 and 13th in 2023, and he could easily earn votes again this fall.
Alvarez has the third-most home runs in the American League over the last four seasons, trailing only Aaron Judge and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in that span.
The Astros, who are an AL-best 63-38 since May 9, are set to open up a series with the Cincinnati Reds at 4:10 p.m. ET on Monday. Houston currently owns a 6.0-game lead in the AL West.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.