Houston Astros' Offense Does Something it Hasn't Done in Last Six Years of Team History
The Houston Astros finally found the offensive explosion they've been waiting for on Friday night, beating the Los Angeles Angels 14-3 at Daikin Park.
With the win, the Astros are now 6-7 on the season while the Halos dropped to 8-5.
Offseason acquisition Issac Paredes went 3-for-4 while Yordan Alvarez was 2-for-4. Christian Walker was 2-for-3 and Yainer Diaz broke out of his season-long slumber, going 3-for-5 with five RBIs. Diaz and Paredes each hit their first homers of the season.
The Astros offense made some history it hasn't seen in the last six years also, according to Brian McTaggart and Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
The Astros sent 11 batters to the plate in the 5th and nine batters to the plate in the sixth. It's the first time they had at least nine plate appearances in consecutive innings since Sept. 9, 2019 (15-0 win over A's), according to @SLangsonSports
The Astros are now hitting .227 as a team, which is 20th out of 30th teams. Houston got a serviceable start on the mound from Ronel Blanco, who went 5.0 innings and gave up two earned runs. He walked one and struck out seven.
The two teams will play again on Saturday night with first pitch coming at 7:10 p.m. ET. Veteran lefty Tyler Anderson will be on the mound for the Angels. He's 0-0 with a 4.50 ERA.
Ryan Gusto will make his first career start for Houston. He's 1-0 with a 1.13 ERA thus far this season, making four relief appearances.
Related MLB Stories
STROMAN STRUGGLES: Marcus Stroman, the former All-Star, has an ERA approaching 12 for the New York Yankees as their rotation woes continue. CLICK HERE:
HALL OF FAME COMPANY: Spencer Schwellenbach of the Atlanta Braves just joined Greg Maddux in team history with his gem on Thursday. CLICK HERE:
PERFECT SCORE: The Twins and Royals game on Thursday featured a perfectly umpired game behind the plate, marking only the second time in the last 10 years that's happened. CLICK HERE: