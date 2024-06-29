Houston Astros' Pitcher Has Historic Streak Snapped on Friday Night
The New York Mets beat the Houston Astros 7-2 on Friday night at Citi Field to continue their impressive June run. As a result of their strong play, the Mets are now 40-39 on the season and continue to re-assert themselves in the National League playoff picture.
After the loss, the Astros are now 40-41 and 5.5 games back of the Seattle Mariners in the American League West.
In the loss, Astros' pitcher Ronel Blanco had a historic streak snapped.
Before the game, @OptaSTATS put out this note on social media:
@Astros Ronel Blanco has went multiple innings and allowed five or fewer hits in all 14 of his starts in 2024.
It’s the longest such streak by an American League starter to begin any season in the league’s history (AL started in 1901).
The Mets got Blanco for six hits over 5.2 innings to snap the streak. He gave up six runs, but only three were earned. Blanco, who has been a huge blessing for the Astros this year in the face of massive injury issues, is now 8-3 with a 2.49 ERA.
It's the best season by far in the career of the 30-year-old, who had only thrown in 24 games ever before. He also tossed a no-hitter in his first start of the season back in April.
The Astros and Mets play each other again on Saturday afternoon with first pitch at Citi Field scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET.
Framber Valdez pitches for Houston while Tylor Megill pitches for New York.
