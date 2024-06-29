Fastball

Houston Astros' Pitcher Has Historic Streak Snapped on Friday Night

The New York Mets beat the Houston Astros on Friday night at Citi Field, snapping a historic streak for Astros' pitcher Ronel Blanco as they did it.

Brady Farkas

Houston Astros starting pitcher Ronel Blanco (56) pitches in the first inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on June 28.
Houston Astros starting pitcher Ronel Blanco (56) pitches in the first inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on June 28. / Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The New York Mets beat the Houston Astros 7-2 on Friday night at Citi Field to continue their impressive June run. As a result of their strong play, the Mets are now 40-39 on the season and continue to re-assert themselves in the National League playoff picture.

After the loss, the Astros are now 40-41 and 5.5 games back of the Seattle Mariners in the American League West.

In the loss, Astros' pitcher Ronel Blanco had a historic streak snapped.

Before the game, @OptaSTATS put out this note on social media:

@Astros Ronel Blanco has went multiple innings and allowed five or fewer hits in all 14 of his starts in 2024.

It’s the longest such streak by an American League starter to begin any season in the league’s history (AL started in 1901).

The Mets got Blanco for six hits over 5.2 innings to snap the streak. He gave up six runs, but only three were earned. Blanco, who has been a huge blessing for the Astros this year in the face of massive injury issues, is now 8-3 with a 2.49 ERA.

It's the best season by far in the career of the 30-year-old, who had only thrown in 24 games ever before. He also tossed a no-hitter in his first start of the season back in April.

The Astros and Mets play each other again on Saturday afternoon with first pitch at Citi Field scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET.

Framber Valdez pitches for Houston while Tylor Megill pitches for New York.

Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

Published
Brady Farkas

BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

Home/History