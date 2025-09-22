This Ump Cam View of the Mariners’ Grand Slam vs. Astros Is Absolutely Mesmerizing
The Seattle Mariners have gotten red hot at the perfect time, winning nine of their last 10 games heading into the final week of the MLB season. On Sunday night they finished off a three-game sweep of the Astros in Houston, taking the finale 7-3. They now own a three-game lead over the Astros in the AL West and are in position to get one of the top two seeds in the AL playoff race.
The Mariners scored all seven of their runs in the second inning on Sunday night, with a towering grand slam by J.P. Crawford opening the game wide open for the road team.
His blast was a moonshot to right field and it looked even cooler from ESPN's ump cam. The video of it below comes with an important warning: You may end up watching this over and over again while not getting much work done.
That has to be the coolest ump cam shot of all time.
The Mariners have a day off before hosting the lowly Rockies for three games and then they finish off the season by hosting the Dodgers for three games.
While the Mariners have jumped up the standings with their stellar play, the Astros are now tied with the Guardians for third and final wild-card spot in the AL.
The final week of the season should be an exciting one.