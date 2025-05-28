Joe Ryan on Historic Streak as Minnesota Twins Take Down Tampa Bay Rays
The Minnesota Twins toppled the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Tuesday night at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa. With the win, Minnesota is 30-24 and in second place in the American League Central. The Rays dropped to 27-27 on the season and they are in second place in the American League East.
Twins' pitcher Joe Ryan continued his dominance on the mound, giving up just one earned run on five hits. He walked one and struck out five. He also created some unique team history, per @JayHayKid of Underdog Fantasy:
Joe Ryan is the first pitcher in Twins franchise history to have a 6-start stretch featuring 6 or fewer ER, 6 or fewer BB, 20 or fewer hits and 40+ K.
Ryan is now 5-2 with a 2.57 ERA. The 28-year-old has struck out 72 batters in 63.0 innings. He's got a WHIP under one (0.83).
A five-year veteran, he's 38-28 lifetime with a 3.76 ERA. In addition to Ryan's excellence, the Twins got a home run from Kody Clemens and doubles from Carlos Correa and Trevor Larnach.
The Rays didn't do much offensively, but Jonathan Aranda and Brandon Lowe each had doubles. Jose Caballero stole two bases, giving him 17 for the year.
The two teams will be back in action on Wednesday afternoon at 1:10 p.m. ET as Pablo Lopez (MIN) takes the mound against Drew Rasmussen (TBR).
Lopez is 4-2 on the year with a strong 2.31 ERA, though he did spend some time on the injured list with a hamstring strain. Rasmussen is 3-4 with a 2.60 ERA.
