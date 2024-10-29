Fastball

Juan Soto, Gleyber Torres Now Trail Only Hall of Famer Derek Jeter in Yankees Playoff History

The Yankees are down 3-0 in the World Series, but this pair of offensive pieces is doing all it can.

New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres (25) hits a single during the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians during game five of the ALCS for the 2024 MLB playoffs at Progressive Field on Oct 19.
The New York Yankees lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers again on Monday night in Game 3 of the World Series.

The 4-2 win by the Dodgers puts them just one win away from capturing the World Series title for the first time since 2020. The Yankees are now one loss away from elimination. They are seeking their first title since 2009.

The Yankees offense has gone stagnant in this series, which is a major problem for a team built around its offense. The Yankees top five hitters (Gleyber Torres, Juan Soto, Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Jazz Chisholm Jr.) went a combined 2-for-17 on Monday with both hits coming from Stanton.

Though they didn't get a hit, it should be noted that Torres walked twice and Soto walked once, extending their historic on base streaks.

Per the game notes disseminated after the game:

Gleyber Torres drew a pair of walks tonight and Juan Soto drew a walk, extending both of their on-base streak to 12 games. The streaks are tied for the fourth-longest within a single Yankees’ Postseason with Hall of Famer Derek Jeter owning each of the top-four. Jeter reached base
safely in 15 consecutive games in 2009; 14 consecutive games in 2000; 13 consecutive games in 1996; and 12 consecutive games in 1999.

If the duo is going to move closer to Jeter in the record books, they'll need to get on base again in Game 4 on Tuesday - and then need to hope that they can further extend the series beyond that.

Game 4 is set for 8:08 p.m. ET.

