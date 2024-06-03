Fastball

Kansas City Royals' Ace Falls One Strikeout Shy of Incredible Team History on Sunday

The Kansas City Royals beat the San Diego Padres on Sunday afternoon after a great start from lefty Cole Ragans. While Ragan's start was good enough to help the Royals win, it was not good enough to make some unique and special team history.

Brady Farkas

Jun 2, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Cole Ragans (55) delivers a pitch against the San Diego Padres during the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 2, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Cole Ragans (55) delivers a pitch against the San Diego Padres during the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports / Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Left-hander Cole Ragans pitched well enough to help the Kansas City Royals beat the San Diego Padres on Sunday afternoon, but he didn't pitch well enough to make some unique and special team history.

Ragans had six strikeouts over 6.0 innings, giving him 89 strikeouts through his first 13 starts of the year. Only two pitchers, Kevin Appier and Zack Greinke, had ever gotten to 90 strikeouts through the first 13 starts of a year.

That information came from @JayHayKid of the "Baseball is Dead" podcast prior to Sunday's game:

Cole Ragans has 83 strikeouts entering his 13th start of 2024.

The only pitchers in Royals franchise history to reach 90 K through their first 13 starts: Zack Greinke in 2009 and Kevin Appier in both 1995 and 1997.

Though he didn't make history, it's been a breakthrough year for the 26-year-old lefty. Acquired in 2023 from the Texas Rangers for reliever Aroldis Chapman, Ragans is 4-4 with a 3.21 ERA. He has those 89 strikeouts in just 73.0 innings and is positioning himself for possible inclusion on the American League All-Star team.

Ragans made his debut in 2022 with Texas and worked in the bullpen in 2023 before getting traded to Kansas City.

The Royals are currently 36-25 and in second place in the American League Central. They are off on Monday before opening up a critical series with the first-place Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday night.

First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. ET as Seth Lugo pitches for KC against Triston McKenzie.

Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

Published
Brady Farkas

BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 