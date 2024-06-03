Kansas City Royals' Ace Falls One Strikeout Shy of Incredible Team History on Sunday
Left-hander Cole Ragans pitched well enough to help the Kansas City Royals beat the San Diego Padres on Sunday afternoon, but he didn't pitch well enough to make some unique and special team history.
Ragans had six strikeouts over 6.0 innings, giving him 89 strikeouts through his first 13 starts of the year. Only two pitchers, Kevin Appier and Zack Greinke, had ever gotten to 90 strikeouts through the first 13 starts of a year.
That information came from @JayHayKid of the "Baseball is Dead" podcast prior to Sunday's game:
Cole Ragans has 83 strikeouts entering his 13th start of 2024.
The only pitchers in Royals franchise history to reach 90 K through their first 13 starts: Zack Greinke in 2009 and Kevin Appier in both 1995 and 1997.
Though he didn't make history, it's been a breakthrough year for the 26-year-old lefty. Acquired in 2023 from the Texas Rangers for reliever Aroldis Chapman, Ragans is 4-4 with a 3.21 ERA. He has those 89 strikeouts in just 73.0 innings and is positioning himself for possible inclusion on the American League All-Star team.
Ragans made his debut in 2022 with Texas and worked in the bullpen in 2023 before getting traded to Kansas City.
The Royals are currently 36-25 and in second place in the American League Central. They are off on Monday before opening up a critical series with the first-place Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday night.
First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. ET as Seth Lugo pitches for KC against Triston McKenzie.
