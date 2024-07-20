Most home runs - (Primary) Shortstop within their first 3 career MLB seasons:

88- Trevor Story

81- Fernando Tatis Jr.

74- Paul DeJong

69- Nomar Garciaparra

67- Bobby Witt Jr. (Via hitting 1 in Friday's 7-1 @Royals win vs CHW)

66- Carlos Correa

65- Ernie Banks

60- Francisco Lindor