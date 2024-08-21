Bobby Witt Jr. Passes Former Chicago White Sox MVP on Historic List on Tuesday

Most extra base hits - American League player within their first 3 career seasons:

261- Joe DiMaggio

239- Ted Williams

221- Mark Teixeira

212- Earl Averill

210- Evan Longoria

209- Al Simmons

199- @Royals Bobby Witt Jr. (Via 2 doubles in a losing cause on Tuesday)

198- Jose Abreu pic.twitter.com/lI6sVY7bEZ