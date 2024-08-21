Bobby Witt Jr. Passes Former Chicago White Sox MVP on Historic List on Tuesday
The Kansas City Royals lost to the Los Angeles Angels 9-5 on Tuesday night at Kauffman Stadium. Despite the loss, they are 70-56 on the season and maintain a 3.5 game lead in the American League wild card race.
Though they lost, Royals star Bobby Witt Jr. continued his quest to win the American League MVP Award by going 3-for-5 with two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI. With a batting average of .352, he is almost a lock to win the batting title and he'll battle it out with Aaron Judge of the Yankees for the MVP Award.
Speaking of MVP's, Witt Jr. also passed a former Chicago White Sox MVP on an impressive list in baseball history. Per @StatsCentre on social media:
Most extra base hits - American League player within their first 3 career seasons:
261- Joe DiMaggio
239- Ted Williams
221- Mark Teixeira
212- Earl Averill
210- Evan Longoria
209- Al Simmons
199- @Royals Bobby Witt Jr. (Via 2 doubles in a losing cause on Tuesday)
198- Jose Abreu
It's entirely possible that Witt Jr. moves all the way up to third on that list by the time the season ends. The Royals have 36 games left and he would need 22 more extra-base hits to pass Teixeira.
One of the most accomplished players of the last decade, Abreu is a .283 career hitter who has 263 home runs. He's played in the United States for 11 years since coming over from Cuba in 2014. A three-time All-Star, Abreu spent nine years with the Chicago White Sox and two with the Astros. He started slow in 2023 but rebounded to have 18 homers and 90 RBI as the Astros got to the ALCS.
The Astros released him earlier after he hit just .124. Abreu won the MVP Award as a member of the White Sox in 2020.
