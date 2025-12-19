NFL MVP Odds: Matt Stafford Holds the Line While Drake Maye, Josh Allen Rise
The Rams lost a thriller against the Seattle Seahawks that puts the latter on track to win the NFC West and possibly secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.
Not all was lost for LA, at least for its quarterback.
Matthew Stafford put together another outstanding performance in the loss and remains the outright favorite to win NFL MVP. Stafford is -225 at DraftKings Sportsbook to win MVP after starting the night at -300.
While that drop is notable, it also suggests this award remains Stafford’s to lose. With games against the Falcons and Cardinals to finish the season, he’s certainly positioned to finish strong. He threw for 457 yards and 3 TDs against 0 INTs against the Seahawks on Thursday.
Patriots quarterback Drake Maye saw a nice jump in his odds following the Rams loss. He went from +425 to +300 at DK. The Patriots have the second-best record in the AFC, but Stafford’s numbers are better than Maye's. One could argue Bills QB Josh Allen's overall stats and importance to his team's success are too.
Allen, the reigning MVP, also saw his odds shorten. He was +550 earlier this week, but has now dropped to +425.
Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold is fourth at +750, but he’s not a real contender despite leading the Seahawks to the best record in the NFC currently. He was +10000 before the game.
Here’s a quick breakdown of the stats for the three top contenders via Sports Reference.
The stats unquestionably back Stafford. He’s been the most efficient quarterback in the NFL this season and will likely lead the league in passing TDs and possibly yards. His 40 passing TDs are 11 more than the next closest. He's also tied for the fewest interceptions thrown among QBs who have started every game.
Here are the latest MVP odds at DK.
Latest NFL MVP Odds for 2025 Season
- Matthew Stafford: -225
- Drake Maye: +300
- Josh Allen: +425
- Sam Darnold: +7500
- Caleb Williams: +9000
- Bo Nix: +10000
- Justin Herbert: +10000
- Jordan Love: +10000
