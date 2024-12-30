Kansas City Royals Star Bobby Witt Jr. Turned in Historic Performance in 2024
It was a great year for the Kansas City Royals in 2024. First, the Royals spent big last offseason, signing Seth Lugo and Michael Wacha in free agency. Then, they inked Bobby Witt Jr. to the largest contract in franchise history.
Then, a year after losing 106 games, the Royals went out and made the playoffs, advancing all the way to the ALDS. And Witt Jr. was a huge catalyst for the resurgence, as he put up an unreal season in his third year in the big leagues.
Witt Jr. hit .332 to win the American League batting title, also belting 32 homers, netting 109 RBI and 45 doubles. He led the majors in hits with 211. Witt Jr. added 31 stolen bases and finished second in the American League MVP race, ahead of Juan Soto and behind Aaron Judge.
He also made his first All-Star Game and looks as if he'll be one of the best players in the game for years to come. He won a Gold Glove Award and a Silver Slugger. He also made some unique history, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Bobby Witt Jr.continued to impress in Year 3. He had a stellar all-around season, coming in at the 99th percentile in batting run value, 96th in baserunning value and 95th in fielding run value. He’s only the second player to be in the 95th percentile or better in batting, baserunning and fielding run value for a season since all were first tracked in 2016, according to MLB’s Jason Bernard. Witt joined Mookie Betts in his 2018 MVP season.
With Witt Jr. further entering his prime, Salvador Perez still kicking and Vinnie Pasquantino healthy in the middle of the order, the Royals should have another formidable offense in 2025. They also boast Lugo, Wacha and Cole Ragans, giving them a solid 1-3 in the starting rotation. They recently added Jonathan India in a trade with the Cincinnati Reds.
