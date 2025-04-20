Kansas City Royals Win Historic Small Ball Showdown Against Detroit Tigers
Neither the Kansas City Royals nor Detroit Tigers showed much pop at the plate on Sunday, but their series finale was still must-see TV for small ball fans everywhere.
The Royals got on the board in the second, stringing together four singles to score two runs. The Tigers eventually answered in the fourth, tying things up thanks to four singles of their own.
An RBI single from Zach McKinstry put Detroit on top in the seventh, only for Mark Canha to respond with another RBI single in the eighth.
The Royals finally jumped back ahead on a sacrifice fly from star shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. in the top of the 10th, then closed things out in the bottom of the frame. They avoided the sweep and snapped their sixth-game losing streak with the 4-3 win, making history along the way.
Kansas City racked up nine hits, while Detroit finished with 10. Neither side had a double, triple or home run, though, with both teams relying solely on singles to get the job done.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, the Royals and Tigers' 19 combined hits without an extra-base hit are the most since the New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals faced off on Sept. 4, 2012.
The Royals are set to return home for a series against the last-place Colorado Rockies, but only after taking Monday off. As for the Tigers, they will stay put in Detroit and welcome the first-place San Diego Padres on Monday.
Related MLB Stories
- CRUZ JOINS EXCLUSIVE LIST: Oneil Cruz is now up to five home runs and 10 stolen bases through 20 games in 2025, placing the Pirates outfielder in the same company as Elly De La Cruz and Ken Williams. CLICK HERE
- CHAPMAN BREAKS RECORD: Aroldis Chapman delivered a 102.3 mile-per-hour fastball to White Sox rookie Chase Meidroth on Saturday, breaking a Red Sox record in the process. CLICK HERE
- ATTENDANCE NUMBERS UP: From Fenway Park and Wrigley Field to Globe Life Field and Citizens Bank Park, ballparks across MLB were packed with eager fans on Friday. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.