Legendary Ace Clayton Kershaw Set to Tie Los Angeles Dodgers Franchise Record
When Clayton Kershaw agreed to a new deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers this week, the veteran southpaw set himself up to make history.
Kershaw has officially rejoined the Dodgers on a one-year, $7.5 million contract, passing his physical in spite of his toe, knee and shoulder surgeries. The 36-year-old left-hander, who made his MLB debut all the way back in 2008, will be on the roster in 2025.
That makes it 18 MLB seasons for Kershaw, all of which have come in Los Angeles.
According to MLB.com’s Sarah Langs, there are only two other players who have ever appeared in at least one game for the Dodgers in 18 separate seasons. Russell saw action every year from 1969 to 1986, while Wheat did so from 1909 to 1926 – when the franchise was still in Brooklyn.
Kershaw is 212-94 with a 2.50 ERA, 1.010 WHIP and a 76.5 WAR in his career. He currently has 2,968 strikeouts, leaving him just 32 shy of becoming the 20th player ever to reach 3,000.
The lefty owns the Dodgers' franchise records for career WAR and strikeouts. He ranks second in wins, trailing only Don Sutton and his 233 victories.
While Kershaw went 2-2 with a 4.50 ERA, 1.500 WHIP, 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings and a -0.3 WAR in 2024, he went 25-8 with a 2.37 ERA, 1.004 WHIP, 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings and a 7.3 WAR between 2022 and 2023.
It remains to be seen how much weight the Dodgers place on Kershaw's shoulders in 2025, considering all of the options they have for their starting rotation. Either way, the future Hall of Famer will be making history just as long as he takes the mound, and a third World Series ring could very well be waiting for him come October.
