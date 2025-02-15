Christian Yelich Makes Solid Injury Proclamation as He Arrives at Spring Training
Former National League MVP Christian Yelich is in camp for the Milwaukee Brewers and he issued a good injury update as he recovers from back surgery last year.
Per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com:
Christian Yelich is in camp and says his rehab is on schedule. There’s no reason, he said, to think he won’t be ready for Opening Day.
Yelich, who just turned 33, has dealt with back issues over the last several years so the hope is that this surgery fixes the issue once and for all. He was in the midst of an excellent season before getting sidelined in 2024, hitting .315 with a .406 on-base percentage. He led the National League in both at the time he stepped out of the lineup in July. Yelich had 11 homers and 42 RBI while also stealing 21 bases.
The 2025 season will mark the 13th in the big leagues for Yelich, who has played with the Miami Marlins and Brewers. He won the MVP Award in 2019 and is a three-time All-Star. He is also a two-time batting champion, a Gold Glove Award winner and a three-time Silver Slugger.
The Brewers won the National League Central by 10 games last season but were eliminated in the National League wild card round by the New York Mets. Milwaukee has never won a World Series before.
Yelich's productivity will be counted on again this year, especially after All-Star shortstop Willy Adames bolted in free agency for the San Francisco Giants.
The Brewers will open up the season on March 27 against the New York Yankees.
