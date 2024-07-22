Los Angeles Angels Become 1st Expansion Club to Reach 5,000 Wins
More than six decades after they joined MLB, the Los Angeles Angels have won the race to a major milestone.
The Angels defeated the Oakland Athletics 8-5 to avoid a sweep on Sunday, moving them to 42-57 on the year. They still sit in fourth place in the AL West, which is exactly where they have finished in six of the last eight seasons.
Still, though, Sunday's victory marked the Angels' 5,000th win in franchise history.
In doing so, Los Angeles became the first expansion club to reach the mark.
The Angels came into the American League alongside the Washington Senators in 1961. The Senators, who would go on to become the Texas Rangers, have accumulated 4,787 wins since their inception.
The Houston Colt .45s and New York Mets joined the National League in 1962, with the former ultimately rebranding to the Astros in 1965. The Astros and Mets have recorded 4,939 and 4,777 wins in their respective histories.
The San Diego Padres, Kansas City Royals, Seattle Pilots – later the Milwaukee Brewers – and Montreal Expos – later the Washington Nationals – were introduced in 1969, followed by the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners in 1977. None of those teams have topped 4,300 wins.
The Angels' 5,000 wins rank 12th in MLB since the expansion era began in 1961. They only trail legacy franchises, all while leading the Cleveland Guardians, Chicago White Sox, Detroit Tigers, Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago Cubs.
Los Angeles' second club didn't make the postseason until 1979, and while they won division titles in 1979, 1982 and 1986, they lost in the ALCS each and every time.
Those fortunes shifted in 2002, when the Angels snapped a 15-year playoff drought and won their first World Series championship. Los Angeles would go on to win six AL West crowns between 2004 and 2014.
Over the last 10 years, the Angels have yet to reach the playoffs, and they haven't finished within fewer than 10.0 games of the AL West champion since 2015.
