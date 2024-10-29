Los Angeles Dodgers Could Snap Historic Streak By Completing Sweep in World Series
The Los Angeles Dodgers are one win away from a championship, while the New York Yankees are one win away from elimination.
And for all the fanfare there was in the leadup to this star-studded showdown, it didn't take very long to arrive at this point.
The Dodgers held on to win 4-2 in Game 3 on Monday, successfully shaking off Shohei Ohtani's injury, a cross-country road trip and some late-game dramatics. That put them up 3-0 in the series, meaning they will have a chance to complete the sweep in Game 4 on Tuesday.
The last sweep in the World Series came back in 2012, when the San Francisco Giants took care of business against the Detroit Tigers in the minimum four games.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, the active streak of 11 consecutive World Series without a sweep is the second-longest in MLB history. The all-time record is 12 years in a row, when there was not a single World Series sweep between 1977 and 1988.
The Dodgers, meanwhile, have only swept one best-of-seven series in their entire franchise history. They did so in the 1963 World Series – also against the Yankees – but have yet to replicate the feat in each of their ensuing 21 best-of-seven playoff series.
That doesn't include their four sweeps in the best-of-five NLDS over the years, as they recorded those in 2008, 2009, 2017 and 2020.
The Dodgers can both snap the league-wide sweepless drought and make franchise history with a win Tuesday night. First pitch from Yankee Stadium is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. ET.
