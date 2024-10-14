Los Angeles Dodgers Join Exclusive List With 3rd Consecutive Playoff Shutout
The Los Angeles Dodgers racked up nine runs in their Game 1 win over the New York Mets on Sunday, but technically, they only needed one.
For the third game in a row, the Dodgers' pitching staff held its opponent off the board entirely. Jack Flaherty's scoreless 7.0-inning start set the tone for the NLCS opener, while relievers Daniel Hudson and Ben Casparius each blanked the Mets as well.
That dominant pitching across the board gifted Los Angeles a 9-0 victory, as well as a spot in the history books.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, the Dodgers' streak of three straight shutouts is tied for the longest in MLB postseason history. The 1966 Baltimore Orioles and 1905 New York Giants each achieved the feat as well.
The Orioles actually did so against the Dodgers, outscoring them 8-0 across Games 2, 3 and 4 of the World Series. The Giants strung their streak together in Games 3, 4 and 5 of the World Series, posting a plus-12 run differential in that span.
Both teams went on to win the World Series, which is a good sign for this year's Dodgers.
Pitching wasn't supposed to be one of Los Angeles' strengths this postseason, considering the injuries to Clayton Kershaw, Tyler Glasnow, Tony Gonsolin, Dustin May, Gavin Stone, Emmet Sheehan and Shohei Ohtani. Flaherty played his part on Sunday, though, following in the footsteps of Yoshinobu Yamamoto and the four relievers who got the Dodgers to the finish line in Game 5 of the NLDS on Friday.
The game that started the Dodgers' ongoing shutout streak – Game 4 of the NLDS against the San Diego Padres – was a bullpen game that featured eight different pitchers taking the mound.
Dating back to Game 3 of the NLDS, when Los Angeles didn't allow a run after the second inning, their pitching staff has tossed 33.0 consecutive shutout frames. That tied the 1966 Orioles for the longest such streak in MLB postseason history.
The Dodgers will try to extend their streaks and break the all-time consecutive shutout records in Game 2 of the NLCS on Monday. Manager Dave Roberts said he has opted to go with another bullpen game.
