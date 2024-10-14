Dodgers Make MLB Postseason History While Shutting Out Mets in NLCS Game 1
The biggest uncertainty surrounding the Los Angeles Dodgers heading into the postseason was the strength of their pitching. Despite a slew of key pitchers sidelined with injuries, the Dodgers' depleted pitching staff has been sensational in October, and over their last three games in particular.
After defeating the New York Mets, 9-0, in the opener of the NLCS on Sunday night, L.A. has tied the all-time MLB record for the most consecutive scoreless innings in postseason history. They have not surrendered a run in 33 innings, going all the way back to the second inning of their Game 3 NLDS loss against the San Diego Padres.
Since then, it's been smooth sailing on the mound for the Dodgers, who blanked the Padres in the last two games of that series and delivered another scoreless outing during Sunday's Game 1 against the Mets.
Not only have they tied the record previously held by the Baltimore Orioles, who threw 33 straight scoreless innings in the 1966 World Series, the Dodgers have set the record for the most consecutive scoreless frames in National League postseason history.
Jack Flaherty toed the rubber on Sunday night, throwing seven scoreless innings with six strikeouts. He passed the baton to Daniel Hudson and Ben Casparius who handled the final two innings of the contest.
L.A. will look to continue its prolific pitching run on Monday when they host the Mets in Game 2.