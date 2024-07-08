Los Angeles Dodgers Join Historic Company With 5th Straight Season of All-Star Dominance
Once again, the Los Angeles Dodgers will be taking over the Midsummer Classic.
The Dodgers had six players named to the National League's roster for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game in Arlington, Texas. Designated hitter Shohei Ohtani had already been penciled in as a starter, while catcher Will Smith, first baseman Freddie Freeman, shortstop Mookie Betts, outfielder Teoscar Hernández and starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow earned their reserve spots on Sunday.
This is hardly anything new for the Dodgers, who had five players named to All-Star teams in 2019, 2021, 2022 and 2023. As a result, Los Angeles has extended its streak to five consecutive All-Star Games with at least five representatives, since there was not one held in 2020.
As noted by MLB.com's Sarah Langs, that streak is tied for the fifth-longest in MLB history.
The New York Yankees own the record, doing so 10 years in a row from 1956 to 1965, winning four World Series championships in that time. The Yankees also own the second-longest streak at eight seasons, when they won six World Series from 1936 to 1943.
The St. Louis Cardinals from 1942-1949 and Dodgers from 1949-1954 are the only other teams with streaks longer than the modern day Dodgers.
Here is a list of the Dodgers' All-Stars by year during their ongoing streak of dominance:
2024: Mookie Betts (OF), Freddie Freeman (1B), Tyler Glasnow (SP), Teoscar Hernández (OF), Shohei Ohtani (DH), Will Smith (C)
2023: Mookie Betts (OF), Freddie Freeman (1B), Clayton Kershaw (SP), J.D. Martinez (DH), Will Smith (C)
2022: Tyler Anderson (SP), Mookie Betts (OF), Freddie Freeman (1B), Tony Gonsolin (SP), Clayton Kershaw (SP)
2021: Mookie Betts (OF), Walker Buehler (SP), Max Muncy (1B), Chris Taylor (OF), Justin Turner (3B)
2019: Cody Bellinger (OF), Walker Buehler (SP), Clayton Kershaw (SP), Max Muncy (1B), Hyun-Jin Ryu (SP)
Los Angeles currently owns a 7.5-game lead in the NL West, putting the club on pace for its 11th division title in 12 years.
