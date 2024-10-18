Shohei Ohtani Becomes First Player in Baseball History to Accomplish This Amazing Feat
The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the New York Mets 10-2 on Thursday night to take a 3-1 lead in the National League Championship Series.
With the win, the Dodgers are now just one win away from a trip to the World Series. They haven't been to or won the World Series since the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. The Mets are now just one loss away from seeing their magical season end.
In the win, Shohei Ohtani went 1-for-3 with a home run, three walks and four runs scored. His leadoff homer helped set the stage for the Dodgers offensive outburst.
Ohtani is accustomed to making baseball history, becoming the first player ever to record 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a season.
And after his Game 3 performance, he was in the record books once again. Sarah Langs of MLB.com posted the following on social media prior to the start of Game 4.
Shohei Ohtani has 17 hits in his last 20 at-bats (.850) with RISP dating to September 19
He is the first player since at least 1961 to have at least 17 hits in a span of 20 at-bats with RISP
In the regular season, Ohtani hit .310 with 54 homers and 130 RBI. He also stole 59 bases. He's the overwhelming favorite to win the National League MVP Award. If he does, he'll join Frank Robinson as the only players ever to win the MVP Award in both leagues.
The Dodgers and Mets will play Game 4 of the NLCS on Friday afternoon at 5:08 p.m. ET.
