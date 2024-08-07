Los Angeles Dodgers Star and Former MVP Joins Legendary Group on Tuesday Night

(Primary) 1st basemen to get 500+ career doubles - MLB history:@Dodgers Freddie Freeman (Via his 1 tonight vs PHI)

Albert Pujols (686)

Todd Helton (592)

John Olerud (500)

Rafael Palmeiro (585)

Mark Grace (511)

Eddie Murray (560)

Tony Perez (505)

Lou Gehrig (534)

Cap Anson (582)