Los Angeles Dodgers Star and Former MVP Joins Legendary Group on Tuesday Night
The Los Angeles Dodgers were beaten by the Philadelphia Phillies 6-2 on Tuesday night, but it was still a historic day at the plate for Dodgers' first baseman Freddie Freeman.
The longtime stalwart went 1-for-4 with a double, giving him 500 two-baggers for his career.
Per @StatsCentre on social media:
(Primary) 1st basemen to get 500+ career doubles - MLB history:
.@Dodgers Freddie Freeman (Via his 1 tonight vs PHI)
Albert Pujols (686)
Todd Helton (592)
John Olerud (500)
Rafael Palmeiro (585)
Mark Grace (511)
Eddie Murray (560)
Tony Perez (505)
Lou Gehrig (534)
Cap Anson (582)
The 34-year-old Freeman is one of the most accomplished players of the last decade. In his 15th year with the Atlanta Braves and Dodgers, he's a lifetime .301 hitter with 337 homers. He is the active leader in the majors in runs scored (1280), hits (2,225), doubles (500) and RBI (1210). He is quite possibly going to make the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown when his career is over, and it appears far from over at this point.
An eight-time All-Star, Freeman is also a three-time Silver Slugger, a Gold Glover and an MVP winner. He helped the Braves win the 2021 World Series and is trying to help Los Angeles lock up the same thing this season.
Los Angeles is 66-48 right now and is currently battling the Phillies for the best record in the National League.
The two teams will play again on Wednesday night with first pitch coming at Dodger Stadium at 10:10 p.m. ET.
