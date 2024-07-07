Fastball

Los Angeles Dodgers Superstar Shohei Ohtani Posts Historically Dynamic Stat Line

Shohei Ohtani hit a triple, launched a home run, stole a base, drew multiple walks and got hit by a pitch in the Los Angeles Dodgers' win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday.

Jul 5, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) strikes out swinging during the first inning against Milwaukee Brewers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
Shohei Ohtani may have gone 0-for-5 on his birthday on Friday, but he found plenty more success on Saturday.

The Los Angeles Dodgers' designated hitter drew a walk and scored a run in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers. He got hit by a pitch and stole second base in the bottom of the second. Ohtani got another base on balls in the fourth inning, continuing to add value with his plate discipline.

Ohtani's bat heated up from there, starting with his triple in the sixth. He capped things off with a 430-foot solo home run in the eighth, locking up a 5-3 win for the Dodgers.

The newly-minted 30-year-old finished the game 2-for-2 with two runs, an RBI, two walks, a hit-by-pitch and a stolen base. According to OptaSTATS, Ohtani is the first MLB player in the modern era to draw multiple walks, get hit by a pitch, steal a base, record a triple and hit a home run in a single game.

Ohtani is now batting .316 with 28 home runs, 65 RBI, 18 stolen bases, a 1.045 OPS and a 5.1 WAR on the season, putting him in the driver's seat to win NL MVP even though he isn't pitching this year. The two-time AL MVP is somehow living up to the record-breaking $700 million contract he signed in December, routinely making history at the plate and on the basepaths.

The Dodgers will be going for a sweep over the Brewers on Sunday. First pitch for the series finale is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET.

