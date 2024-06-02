Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Joins Ichiro in Record Books With 100th Career Stolen Base
Shohei Ohtani has made plenty of history since joining the Los Angeles Dodgers this past offseason, and he reached yet another notable milestone in Saturday's win over the Colorado Rockies.
Ohtani drew a walk with one out in the bottom of the third, then made a break for it and stole second. Even though he got picked off and caught in a pickle immediately after, Ohtani had still made history just by swiping second.
It marked the 100th stolen base of Ohtani's MLB career. He only stole 13 bases in his five seasons with the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters of Nippon Professional Baseball.
As noted by FOX Sports, Ohtani is now the second Japanese player in MLB history to record at least 100 career home runs and 100 career stolen bases. The first, naturally, was Ichiro Suzuki.
Ichiro leads all Japanese-born MLB players with 509 career stolen bases. Ohtani may only be one-fifth of the way to Ichiro's mark, but he isn't that far back on the leaderboards.
Ohtani ranks No. 3 all-time in stolen bases by a Japanese player in MLB. The only man between him and Ichiro is Kazuo Matsui, who racked up 102 stolen bases between 2004 and 2010.
So far this season, Ohtani is 14-for-15 on stolen base attempts, with his only failure coming on the pickoff Saturday night. Through 57 games, that puts Ohtani on pace for a career-high 38 stolen bases.
Ohtani is doing plenty of damage at the plate in 2024 as well, batting .326 with 14 home runs, 38 RBI, a .998 OPS and a 3.1 WAR. Somehow, the superstar is managing to live up to the record-breaking 10-year, $700 million contract he signed with the Dodgers in December.
Since he made his MLB debut with the Los Angeles Angels in 2018, Ohtani is a .279 hitter with 185 home runs, 475 RBI, a .929 OPS and a 37.6 WAR. Earlier this year, the 29-year-old broke the record for career MLB home runs by a Japanese player.
Ohtani may not be pitching this season due to an elbow injury, but he is still 38-19 on the mound in his career with a 3.01 ERA, 1.082 WHIP and 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
The two-time MVP is a shoe-in to make his fourth career All-Star game this summer, which will rank third behind Ichiro and Yu Darvish among Japanese players.
