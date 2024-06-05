Luis Gil Dominates Again as Historic Run Continues For New York Yankees
The New York Yankees beat the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night, 5-1, to move to 43-19 on the season. The best team in the American League, New York leads the American League East by 2.5 games.
The Twins are now 33-27 and in third place place in the American League Central, behind the Cleveland Guardians and Kansas City Royals.
As we've become accustomed to, Yankees' starter Luis Gil was dominant on the mound, tossing 6.0 scoreless innings. He allowed just one hit and walked three while striking out six. At 8-1, he's got a 1.82 ERA, and seems on track to earn his first All-Star Game selection.
Gil is also making all kinds of history with this run. Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Luis Gil’s .153 opponent batting average is the lowest mark through a pitcher's first 19 career starts in the live-ball era (1920)
h/t @EliasSports
50+ strikeouts, 3 or fewer runs & 15 or fewer hits allowed in a single-season 7-outing span, since 1901:
2024 Luis Gil
2021 Jacob deGrom
Gil made his debut in 2021 and then missed nearly all of 2022 and 2023 because of Tommy John surgery, but he's back in a big way this year. The Yankees have the best record in the American League and have done the whole thing without Gerrit Cole, who just made his first rehab start on Tuesday. Gil has helped carry the rotation in his absence.
The Yankees and Twins will play again on Wednesday night. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.
