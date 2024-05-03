Miami Marlins Set Major League Record with Sweep of Colorado Rockies
It's been a terrible start to the season for the Miami Marlins, but it was a historic week as they swept the Colorado Rockies at loan depot Park.
The Marlins (9-24) beat the Rockies (7-24) on Thursday thanks to a walk-off single by Jesus Sanchez in the bottom of the 10th inning.
The Marlins, who made the playoffs last year, have been sapped of their powers this year because of massive injuries to their pitching staff. Sandy Alcantara and Eury Perez are both out for the season while Braxton Garrett has also yet to make his season debut. Jesus Luzardo, the team's Opening Day starter, is also on the shelf currently.
Because of all those injuries, the sweep was a nice relief for the Marlins and their fans.
Per @OptaSTATS on social media:
The Marlins had a record of 6-24 (.200) prior to their three-game sweep of the Rockies.
That's the worst record entering a series of 3+ games that a team swept (30+ games into season) since the Washington Nationals (17-80, .175) swept the Boston Beaneaters in September 1886.
That's history you don't want to be a part of, but it's history nonetheless. Also in the win, Luis Arraez went 2-for-5 and Josh Bell hit his fourth home run of the year.
The Marlins will look to keep their hot streak going on Friday night when they travel to Oakland to take on the Athletics. First pitch is set for 9:40 p.m. as Ryan Weathers (2-2, 4.55 ERA) pitches for Miami against JP Sears (1-2, 4.64).
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN