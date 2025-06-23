Livvy Dunne and Paul Skenes Have Simple Instagram Reactions to LSU Baseball Title
LSU alums and power couple Livvy Dunne and Paul Skenes had simple but appropriate reactions on social media to seeing the Tigers capture the national championship at the College World Series on Sunday afternoon.
LSU topped Coastal Carolina 5-3 in Omaha to take the best-of-three series in just two games. It's the second title in three years for the Tigers, as Skenes led them to a title during the 2023 season.
Dunne won a national championship in gymnastics during her tenure and just finished her last collegiate season a few weeks ago. The two were seen in Omaha recently watching an earlier round game.
Both posted on their Instagram stories following the win, with Skenes electing to post just a picture.
Skenes, in his second year with the Pittsburgh Pirates, has become one of the best pitchers in baseball at just the age of 23. He was the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft following his greatness at LSU.
Though he's just 4-6 this year, he has a sterling 1.85 ERA and is on track to make his second All-Star appearance in as many years. He's struck out 106 batters in 102.0 innings. He started the All-Star Game last season, won the National League Rookie of the Year Award and finished in the top three of Cy Young voting, losing out to Chris Sale of the Atlanta Braves.
He's under contract through the 2029 season, so the Pirates have real pressure to try to get competitive while he's still under team control.
