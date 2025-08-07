Milwaukee Brewers Complete Road Trip With Historic Accomplishment
The Milwaukee Brewers are the hottest team in MLB, and Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Atlanta Braves came with a few notable benchmarks.
Manager Pat Murphy's club became the first team to win 70 games and improved their MLB-best record to 70-44, with the Toronto Blue Jays next at 68-48. It also marked their sixth straight win, part of an undefeated road trip against the Braves and Washington Nationals.
Milwaukee has been especially dominant over the last six games, so much so that it set an MLB record. Per OptaSTATS, the Brewers are the first team in MLB history to have a road trip of any length where they scored 50-plus runs, didn't lose a game and didn't commit an error.
The road trip began with an offensive outburst against the Nationals, winning by scores of 16-9, 8-2 and 14-3. The lineup cooled off a bit against the Braves, but Milwaukee's pitching staff picked up the slack with wins of 3-1, 7-2 and 5-4.
Milwaukee doesn't necessarily have one or two stars carrying everyone else, rather a collection of players who all chip in to the team's success. Here's a look at who played especially well during the six-game win streak on the road.
Milwaukee Brewers' top hitters
Stats (last 6 games)
Isaac Collins
.500/.583/.850, 1 HR, 7 RBI, 5 R
Andrew Vaughn
.400/.483/.640, 2 HR, 7 RBI, 4 R
Joey Ortiz
.375/.423/.542, 6 RBI, 5 R
Brice Turang
.348/.348/.739, 2 HR, 7 RBI, 3 R
Christian Yelich
.346/.469/.500, 1 HR, 5 RBI, 10 R
Blake Perkins
.286/.333/.679, 3 HR, 6 RBI, 8 R
The pitching staff had a well-rounded week, too, with quality starts by Jose Quintana, Quinn Priester and Brandon Woodruff, each of whom have unique stories. Quintana, 36, has his lowest ERA since 2022 and before then, 2016.
During the offseason, the Brewers traded their No. 7 prospect to the Red Sox for Priester, who hadn't pitched more than 50 innings during a major league season but now ranks 23rd in MLB with a 3.15 ERA across 114.1 innings. Woodruff missed the entire 2024 season due to injury and made just 11 starts in 2023, but he's given up just seven earned runs in five starts since returning.
The six-game win streak improved Milwaukee's record to 31-9 since June 19, best in baseball by four games over the Miami Marlins. The Brewers lead the Cubs by four games in the National League Central division heading into a big series against the 63-52 Mets beginning Friday in Milwaukee.
