Milwaukee Brewers Infielder Brice Turang Makes Team History By Winning Platinum Glove
Congratulations are in order for Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Brice Turang, who captured the Platinum Glove Award in the National League on Friday night.
Turang won the Gold Glove Award and then beat out all other Gold Glove winners for the platinum honor. It's the first Platinum Glove Award of his career. He's the first winner of the Platinum Glove in Brewers team history.
The following comes from the Brewers website:
Turang led all Major League fielders, not just second basemen, with 22 Defensive Runs Saved this season. He also led all NL fielders in Baseball Reference's Defensive Wins Above Replacement stat.
"The first step really matters. The distance you cover. How many plays you make that are routine compared to other guys. Stuff like that matters," Turang said of the keys to his defense after being named a Gold Glover. "But the main thing is winning. If I can help my team win, I’ll do it any way possible. That’s what really matters."
In addition to being excellent defensively, Turang also helped the Brewers at the plate and on the bases. The 24-year-old California native hit .254 with seven homers and 50 stolen bases.
He was a major part of the Brewers ability to win the National League Central this season. Despite losing Corbin Burnes (trade), Adrian Houser (trade), Brandon Woodruff (injury), Wade Miley (injury) and Robert Gasser (injury), the Brewers had the biggest gap between first and second-place teams in baseball this year.
They advanced to the National League wild card series, losing to the New York Mets in three games.
