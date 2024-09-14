Milwaukee Brewers Righty Moves Up Historic List with Big Day Friday

Most career strikeouts - @Brewers franchise history (1969-present):

1226- Yovani Gallardo

1206- Ben Sheets

1086- Teddy Higuera

933- Freddy Peralta (Via 5 over 5 IP in Friday's 2-1 win over the Diamondbacks)

929- Jim Slaton

870- Corbin Burnes

800- Moose Haas

788- Brandon Woodruff