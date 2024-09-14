Milwaukee Brewers Righty Moves Up Historic List with Big Day Friday
Congratulations are in order for Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Freddy Peralta, who moved up a prestigious list in team history with a big performance on Friday night.
Peralta went 5.0 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering just one run on six hits. Though he walked four, he struck out five. The Brewers won 2-1 and are now 85-62 on the season.
Per @StatsCentre:
Most career strikeouts - @Brewers franchise history (1969-present):
1226- Yovani Gallardo
1206- Ben Sheets
1086- Teddy Higuera
933- Freddy Peralta (Via 5 over 5 IP in Friday's 2-1 win over the Diamondbacks)
929- Jim Slaton
870- Corbin Burnes
800- Moose Haas
788- Brandon Woodruff
This includes the time period just since the Brewers franchise was in existence (1969). Though there was a major league team in Milwaukee prior, that history belongs with the Atlanta Braves.
After getting the win, Peralta is now 11-8 on the season with a 3.75 ERA. He's been on the rock of the Brewers starting rotation, which has been decimated throughout the season. After trading away Corbin Burnes and Adrian Houser last offseason, Milwaukee also let Eric Lauer go. Brandon Woodruff is out for the season, as are Robert Gasser and Wade Miley.
The 28-year-old made his major league debut back in 2018 and has spent the entirety of his career with Milwaukee. He's 53-35 lifetime with a 3.81 ERA.
The Brewers will be back in action on Saturday night with a first pitch time of 8:10 p.m. ET. Tobias Myers will pitch for Milwaukee against right-hander Brandon Pfaadt.
Milwaukee is leading the National League Central while Arizona is currently holding onto a wild card spot.
