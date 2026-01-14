Cardinals All-Star Is Mariners 'Top Priority', Per Report

The Seattle Mariners have been quiet since signing Josh Naylor and making the trade to acquire left-hander Jose Ferrer. They also lost Jorge Polanco to the New York Mets.

Now, with spring training approaching, Seattle has some holes to fill. They need a little more offense if they want to make another run to the postseason and take their shot at winning their first ever World Series title.

They have been linked to several players throughout the offseason, and their next addition may come via trade. According to Adam Jude of the Seattle Times, they are still heavily focused on St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan.

Mariners Have Top Target In Mind

Sep 12, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second base Brendan Donovan (33) gets a base hit against the Milwaukee Brewers in the seventh inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

“The Mariners’ top priority is still Donovan, a first-time All-Star in 2025,” Jude wrote.

“Donovan, in many ways, is an ideal fit for the Mariners, who like his ability to play several defensive positions. He’s primarily a second baseman, but the M’s view him as a potential option at third base (he also has some experience in the outfield).”

Donovan hit .287 with 10 home runs and a .775 OPS during the regular season with St. Louis. He is their most valuable trade chip and can bring back the most in exchange.

However, the San Francisco Giants are also making an aggressive push for him, per Jeff Passan of ESPN, so the Mariners have competition with another suitor.

If they want to acquire him, they’re going to have to present the Cardinals with the best offer possible, and that may include putting a few Major League ready pieces in the package.

The Cardinals are only going to trade Donovan if they get the best possible offer. If the Mariners don’t give them that, then they’ll have to look at acquiring other pieces, such as possibly bringing back Eugenio Suarez.

But it’s clear now that the Mariners have a top priority in mind. If they can land Donovan, they’ll have a true swiss army knife in their lineup who can play almost anywhere on the field. It just depends on what they are willing to give up and if the Cardinals will take their offer.

We’ll see if his market heats up a little more in the next few days, but the Mariners still have their eye on him.

