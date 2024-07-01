Milwaukee Brewers Stay Hot, Extend Historic Run of Blasting Grand Slams
While it obviously isn't advisable against any MLB opponent, pitchers should probably stop letting the Milwaukee Brewers load the bases.
The Brewers and Chicago Cubs were tied 1-1 entering the bottom of the fourth inning on Sunday. Christian Yelich hit a solo home run to make it 2-1, then Sal Frelick notched an RBI single to double Milwaukee's lead.
Kyle Hendricks remained on the mound despite the damage, and things didn't get much better from there. The veteran loaded the bases, then allowed a two-out grand slam to second baseman Brice Turang.
It marked the Brewers' fifth grand slam in their last eight games. According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, Milwaukee is just the second team to achieve that feat in MLB history, joining the 2020 San Diego Padres.
Langs also noted that each of the Brewers' last five bases-loaded hits have been home runs. The only team since 1961 to post a longer streak is the 2020 Padres, who went yard on six straight bases-loaded hits.
Neither team plated another run after Turang's bomb, and Milwaukee won 7-1 to claim the series.
To commemorate the string of grand slams, the Brewers posted a compilation video of all five bases-loaded homers from the past week, set to the tune of Ludwig van Beethoven's "Ode to Joy."
The Brewers currently sit atop the NL Central at 50-34. They have a 6.5-game lead in the division, despite losing three starting pitchers to season-ending injuries and losing their longtime manager, Craig Counsell, to the Cubs.
Not only is Milwaukee up 11.5 games on a sub-.500 Chicago squad, but they also own the head-to-head series 6-4 since Counsell switched sides in the offseason.
