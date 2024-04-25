Milwaukee Brewers Still Stuck in Worrisome Holding Pattern with Key Lefty
The Milwaukee Brewers recently placed left-handed starter Wade Miley on the injured list because of an elbow issue.
Days later, they remain in a worrisome holding pattern, according to Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal-Constitution:
The results of Wade Miley’s MRI were inconclusive, Pat Murphy said. He flew to Cincinnati today for an in-person arthogram to further examine the elbow and see what the extent, if any, of the ligament damage was.
Obviously the hope is that there's no ligament damage because Miley is a very valuable part of the Brewers rotation. After trading away Corbin Burnes and Adrian Houser this offseason, and after losing Brandon Woodruff to injury, Miley is being counted on for a lot for Murphy's squad.
The 37-year-old re-signed with the Brewers this offseason and is currently 0-1 with a 6.43 ERA in two starts. He is in the 14th year of his career with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Boston Red Sox, Seattle Mariners, Baltimore Orioles, Houston Astros, Cincinnati Reds, Chicago Cubs and Brewers.
He's 108-99 lifetime with a 4.07 ERA, winning a career-high 16 games back in 2011. He was an All-Star that season.
Entering play on Thursday, the Brewers are a surprising 15-8. They lead the National League Central by 0.5 games over the Chicago Cubs, which is also a surprise considering the loss of the aforementioned pitchers.
The Brewers are finishing a series with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday afternoon before taking on the New York Yankees for a series beginning on Friday night.
