Milwaukee Brewers' Rookie Phenom Shows Historic Velocity in All-Star Game
The National League defeated the American League 7-6 on Tuesday night in the Major League Baseball All-Star Game in Atlanta, Georgia. The National League won thanks to the first-ever "Home Run Derby swing-off," which occurred after the game was tied 6-6 at the end of nine innings.
Though he didn't factor into the decision, Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski impressed in his one inning of work for the National League, throwing a scoreless inning and allowing just one hit.
He also flashed some historic velocity, per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Most 100.0+ mph pitches in an All-Star Game under pitch tracking (2008):
2015 Aroldis Chapman: 13
2025 Jacob Misiorowski: 9
The 23-year-old, who made the All-Star Game after just five appearances in the big leagues, has one of the best arms in baseball. Still ranked as the No. 21 prospect in the game, he's 4-1 with a 2.81 ERA. He's struck out 33 batters in 25.2 innings and is a major reason why the Brewers are 56-40 and just one game back in the National League Central at the break.
Milwaukee enters the break having won seven consecutive games and eight of their last 10. They will start the second half on Friday night with three games on the road at the Los Angeles Dodgers, and then they will face the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park.
Both of those teams are currently in playoff position, with the Dodgers leading the National League West and the Mariners sitting in the third and final wild card spot in the American League.
