Milwaukee Brewers Set to Lose Powerful Roster Piece For More Than a Month with Injury
The Milwaukee Brewers are set to be without first baseman Rhys Hoskins for more than a month as he battles back from a Grade II thumb sprain.
Per Curt Hogg on Bluesky:
The Brewers have announced Rhys Hoskins' return date goal of mid to late August. He has a grade II UCL (thumb) strain and will be "treated conservatively."
An eight-year veteran of the Philadelphia Phillies and Brewers, Hoskins is hitting .242 this season with 12 home runs and 42 RBIs. Lifetime, he's a .238 hitter, but he has hit 186 home runs. He was part of the Phillies roster that made the World Series in 2022, though he did not play at all because of a torn ACL suffered in spring training.
Milwaukee enters play on Tuesday at 51-40 and in second place in the National League Central, behind the Chicago Cubs. Had they fallen out of contention, Hoskins would have been a big trade chip for the team, but now, his absence will loom large over the Brewers roster. Milwaukee advanced to the wild card round of the playoffs last season and has never won a World Series.
They'll kick off a new series on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, who lead the National League West at 56-38.
Clayton Kershaw, fresh off recording his 3,000th strikeout, will take the ball for the Dodgers. He's 4-0 with a 3.43 ERA.
Rookie phenom Jacob Misiorowski will pitch for Milwaukee. Owners of the one of the best fastballs in the league already, he's 3-1 with a 3.20 ERA.
